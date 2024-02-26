Police operation underway in St. Vital; public asked to avoid area

The public is being asked to avoid part of St. Vital due to an ongoing police operation.

Police took to social media Monday afternoon, saying a police presence is occurring on Worthington Avenue, east of St. Mary’s Road.

Multiple police cruisers, fire trucks and an ambulance are visible at the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

There is a police presence on Worthington Ave. east of St. Mary's Rd. Please avoid this area until further notice. Due to proximity, police are working with a nearby school to arrange an alternate student pickup arrangement. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 26, 2024

Const. Dani McKinnon said police have been in the area since 1 p.m., and that nearby schools have been placed in a hold and secure to allow for the safe dismissal of students. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Louis Riel School Division for more information.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.