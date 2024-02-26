WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police operation underway in St. Vital; public asked to avoid area

    Winnipeg police conduct an operation on Worthington Avenue. east of St. Mary's Road, on Feb. 26, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police conduct an operation on Worthington Avenue. east of St. Mary's Road, on Feb. 26, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The public is being asked to avoid part of St. Vital due to an ongoing police operation.

    Police took to social media Monday afternoon, saying a police presence is occurring on Worthington Avenue, east of St. Mary’s Road.

    Multiple police cruisers, fire trucks and an ambulance are visible at the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

    Const. Dani McKinnon said police have been in the area since 1 p.m., and that nearby schools have been placed in a hold and secure to allow for the safe dismissal of students. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Louis Riel School Division for more information.

    The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

    CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News