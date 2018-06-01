The police overtime tab for the Whiteout parties is $788,000, revealed Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth on Friday morning.

A report to the police board says the police overtime budget was under for the year, but is now projected to be over budget.

Smyth also says he's put True North Sports + Entertainment on notice that the service needs more time in advance to plan for street parties in the future.

Smyth says as an organization, the Whiteout parties were unprecedented events.

Winnipeg police union president Moe Sabourin says the overtime costs should be shared between the service, the city and True North.

True North said it is grateful for the City of Winnipeg’s partnership in the Whiteout parties and will be debriefing with partners in the coming weeks and months.

“As for the share of the costs True North will be covering, we’ll be releasing those numbers on Monday,” said Rob Wozny, True North’s vice president, communications & community engagement in a statement.

Wozny noted the review will look at the potential for advance planning, adding that it may not always be possible “…based on the short scheduling timelines for the Playoffs presented to us by the NHL.”