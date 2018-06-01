The police overtime tab for the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties held during the Winnipeg Jets' playoff run this spring is $788,000.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth revealed the number Friday morning.

A report to the police board says the police OT budget was under for the year but is now projected to be over budget.

Smyth also said he's put True North on notice that the service needs more time in advance to plan for street parties in the future.

Smyth said as an organization, the Whiteout parties were unprecedented events.