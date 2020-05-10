WINNIPEG -- A heavy police presence could be seen at CF Polo Park on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple police cars and police tape blocked a section of the mall's parking lot.

In an email to CTV News, Winnipeg police said they are investigating a "report of a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue."

Police said there are no reported injuries and will remain on the scene. They are not releasing any further information at this time.

The public is still able to enter the mall. Police units remain on scene. More to come on @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/XJl5WmScBl — Danton Unger (@dantonunger) May 10, 2020

Retail stores in the mall only recently reopened as part of phase one of the province's Restoring Safe Services plan.

Mall patrons are still able to get inside the mall like usual.

This is a developing story. More Details to come.