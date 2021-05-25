WINNIPEG -- Police tape and several Winnipeg police cruisers are visible Tuesday morning on Manitoba Avenue.

The crime scene police are holding stretches between 788 and 815 Manitoba Ave. Police tape also marks a section of a nearby back lane.

CTV News also reports that the Identification Unit is also present at the location. The investigation also extends to a home in the 800 block of Magnus Ave.

Winnipeg police said there is an ongoing police investigation in the area, but did not provide any other information.

This is a developing story. More to come.

-With files from CTV’s Gary Robson