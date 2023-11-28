Police provide more information in renewed call for missing woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is still searching for a woman who hasn't been seen last Tuesday, and are now providing more information to the public about her disappearance.

Hao "Helen" Luo was last seen on Nov. 21, 2023 in the area of Des Meurons Street and Pilgrim Avenue. She is five-foot-three with an average build, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes with glasses.

Police said she was last seen wearing a Canadian Weather Gear yellow winter parka, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a pompom.

Investigators are asking the public to be mindful of two other areas in the city -- the surrounding areas of Springs Church at 595 Lagimodiere Blvd. and the Whyte Ridge Baptist Church in the Fort Whyte/Whyte Ridge area.

Officers are concerned for Luo's well-being and anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the missing persons unit.