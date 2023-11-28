WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police provide more information in renewed call for missing woman

    Hao "Helen" Luo was last seen wearing a Canadian Weather Gear yellow winter parka, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a pompom. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Hao "Helen" Luo was last seen wearing a Canadian Weather Gear yellow winter parka, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a pompom. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is still searching for a woman who hasn't been seen last Tuesday, and are now providing more information to the public about her disappearance.

    Hao "Helen" Luo was last seen on Nov. 21, 2023 in the area of Des Meurons Street and Pilgrim Avenue. She is five-foot-three with an average build, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes with glasses.

    Police said she was last seen wearing a Canadian Weather Gear yellow winter parka, a beige sweater, dark jeans, black shoes and a black toque with a pompom.

    Investigators are asking the public to be mindful of two other areas in the city -- the surrounding areas of Springs Church at 595 Lagimodiere Blvd. and the Whyte Ridge Baptist Church in the Fort Whyte/Whyte Ridge area.

    Officers are concerned for Luo's well-being and anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the missing persons unit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News