WINNIPEG -- Time, light, and noise. Those are the top three things that make it harder for break and enters to occur in a home Winnipeg police said Tuesday during a Facebook live presentation.

As the weather begins to warm up Winnipeg police want to remind Winnipeggers to keep home safety in mind at all times.

Patrol Sgt. Phil Penner and Const. Garnie McIntyre are from the community relations and crime prevention unit and said 66 per cent of the entry location for break and enters are through doors. In some cases, those doors weren’t locked because the homeowner may have working in the back yard or forgot to lock the door.

“It literally takes about 30 seconds for someone to walk in your front door while your doing yard work in the backyard and steal your keys, your purse, a laptop, whatever the case is, and they are in and out before you even knew what happened,” said Penner.

He added installing a wrap-around plate and replacing the screws that come with deadbolts can help prevent someone from kicking in a door.

For sliding glass doors they said to always have something that will block the door from being slid open.

“It’s a visual de-torrent, someone sees that you have taken the time to do that,” said McIntyre.

The second most common way to break in is through a window.

“Take the time to check around your yard," said McIntyre. "Someone has pushed the barbeque up and they’ve climbed on top of the barbeque and the window is open and they cut the screen… so take the time in your backyard… you don’t want that crime of opportunity where somebody sees you and goes, 'hey this is an easy entry'.”

They said shatterproof film can be purchased online or at a hardware store and placed on the interior side. Even if the glass is broken, it will remain in place.

They recommend cutting back shrubs from windows so no one can hide and install motion lights in areas that could be considered a blind spot for the homeowner.

“The harder somebody has to try to get into your place, they are going to make noise and draw attention to themselves," said Penner. "The harder they have to work, then they are probably going to move along.”

They said when it comes to your vehicle safety don’t leave anything inside

“We do get dozens of calls per-day where somebody has left property in their vehicle, a window has been smashed or the vehicle was unlocked," said Penner.

“It’s a crime of opportunity a lot of times when you don’t put stuff away, you leave stuff in your car. When my daughter leaves her gym bag in the back of her car, she says it’s just my gym clothes but the bad guys don’t know if there’s a laptop in there, if there’s medication in there, anything. So what’s it to them to smash your window, riffle through it, and go,“ said McIntyre.

They remind Winnipeggers to keep a watchful eye out for your neighbours. Let someone you if you are leaving town and never let anyone into an apartment building if they don’t have a key.