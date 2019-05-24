

CTV Winnipeg





A police dog was involved in its first arrest early Friday morning on Birdtail Sioux First Nation after helping track down a suspect in a bush area.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service was called to a home around 3:19 a.m. for an assault causing bodily harm and found a victim with head injuries. The suspect left the scene, so the police’s K-9 unit went to his last known location.

Police pup Ceto found a track and followed it in to the bush area where the suspect was found and arrested.

This was the first arrest for the Manitoba First Nations Police Service’s new K-9 unit, as well as Ceto who completed his training on May 15.

The suspect, who is an adult male from Killarney, Man., was taken to the Waywayseecappo detachment and is awaiting remand to appear in provincial court on Friday.