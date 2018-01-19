

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police seized weapons and drugs after executing search warrants at two homes Thursday.

The first raid happened during the day, when officers searched a home in the 700 block of Stella Avenue and seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man, Stuart Bruce Fritzley, and two Winnipeg women, Chasity Victoria Faith Gentes, 24, and Michelle Natasha Lerat, 34, were arrested and charged with weapon and drug offenses.

The second raid took place in the evening in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue, where police seized $30,850 worth of methamphetamine, $600 worth of cocaine, a stun gun, folding knife and other items including a digital scale.

Winnipeg resident Pamela Church, 27, has been charged with a number of trafficking and weapon offenses.

Police said the investigations weren’t related.

“We have a number of units here in the Winnipeg Police Service that are focused on combatting the trafficking of methamphetamine in the city,” said Const. Jay Murray, adding that police will “keep working away, at holding the people who choose to traffic this drug accountable.”