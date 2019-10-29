WINNIPEG -- A 31-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after RCMP say they found a kidnapping victim while investigating a report of an erratic driver.

On Oct. 25 around 8:10 p.m. Mounties received a call about a dangerous driver on Highway 16 near Highway 50. The caller told police she was driving west when she saw an eastbound vehicle swerving all over the road.

To try and avoid the vehicle, the caller pulled onto the shoulder of the road, but ended up driving into a ditch because the eastbound car continued to drive in her direction.

Officers say the suspect drove to a home on Highway 16, pointed a gun at the homeowner and then stole their truck.

According to police, the suspect drove the stolen truck into a ditch, then ran away with a passenger.

Cops, responding to the erratic driver call, tracked down a man and a female believed to be the driver and passenger.

Both were arrested initially, but after investigating further police said the female, who knows the driver, was the victim of an assault and kidnapping.

A 31-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and two counts of assault. He’s in custody.