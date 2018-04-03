

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man has been charged after display cases were smashed and $28,000 in jewelry stolen from a business on Portage Avenue.

Police were called to the robbery in the 300 block of Portage at about 10:10 a.m. Saturday, and officers were told a security guard had gone after a suspect.

Investigators believe a suspect had threatened an employee of the business with a knife and asked for a safe to be opened, but the employee got away.

That’s when police said two display cases were broken into.

Police said they caught up with two security guards who were with a suspect, who had two cuts that needed to be treated in hospital. They said the jewelry was recovered.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, possessing a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.