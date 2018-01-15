

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a traffic stop Saturday night has led to the seizure of drugs, a large amount of cash and a knife.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Selkirk Avenue-Main Street area around 11 p.m.

During a conversation with the driver police said officers noticed a large hunting knife in the front seat.

The driver was found to be in breach of a court order prohibiting possession of weapons.

Police said officers then located $10,000 worth of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, along with $9,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine. The driver and passenger were both arrested.

James Joseph Freitas, 37, was charged with several drug and weapon related charges. He remains in custody.

A 33-year-old man was also charged with similar offences. He has been released on a promise to appear in court.