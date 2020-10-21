WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers have recovered a large sum of money stolen from two financial institutions in Dauphin, Man., that are on the same street.

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 20, police were called to a robbery at a financial institution on Main Street North. While officers were on the way to the scene, they were notified of a second robbery at another financial institution on the same street.

Mounties said that in both cases a man went into the business, demanded money and left in a grey truck.

Officers began to search for the suspect’s vehicle, which they found around 10:30 a.m. in a back alley between Main Street North and First Street Northwest.

The suspect was inside the vehicle and police arrested him. Mounties also recovered a large sum of money.

A 25-year-old man from Duck Bay, Man., is facing robbery charges. None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP officers in Dauphin, as well as the major crime services, are investigating.