

CTV News Winnipeg





A Swan Lake, Man., man is in custody and facing weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill another man during an argument Sunday, according to Manitoba First Nations police.

Police received a complaint at 6:30 p.m. of a man wielding a handgun.

Police said investigators believe two men were arguing when one of them reached into his duffel bag and pulled out what was described as a handgun.

He then walked away and threatened to return to kill the victim, police said.

Officers went to the suspect’s home and the man was taken into custody. Police said they recovered a replica handgun, a hand saw and a machete.

Donald McKinney was charged with two counts of uttering threats, carrying a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose, and three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

After appearing in court in Portage La Prairie, Man., he was remanded into custody.