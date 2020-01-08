WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service released images and videos on Wednesday of a car that’s believed to be of interest in a Christmas Day homicide that left a 37-year-old man dead.

The victim, Gordon Edward Pashe, was found unresponsive on a sidewalk at the corner of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Christmas morning. Police said he was assaulted in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

Pashe was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Officers released images and videos of a Red Chevrolet Sonic that was seen in the North End in the days before, during and after the homicide. Anyone with information about this car is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

Const. Jay Murray confirmed on Wednesday police surrounded a house on Christmas Day that they believed at the time could be involved in the homicide, but no one was arrested in relation to the incident.

POSSIBLE GANG INVOLVEMENT

Following the incident, a police spokesperson couldn’t confirm whether a large police presence, including an armoured vehicle, in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue on Christmas was connected to the homicide.

On Dec. 27 Const. Rob Carver said there had been a report of a male with a gun at a residence in the area. He added four people were taken out of the home, no gun was found and no one was charged.

He said police suspect gang involvement with both the homicide and the standoff.

- With files from CTV's Megan Benedictson.