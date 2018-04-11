

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking for help to find a suspect they allege sucker punched a convenience store customer in the face, badly hurting him.

It happened Feb. 2, 2018 at about 10:30 p.m. at a store in the 1800 block of Henderson Hwy.

Police said a man in his 40s was waiting to pay when a suspect who had just entered the store punched him in the face, without warning. He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his face.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white Dodge Journey SUV that had another two or three male passengers at the time.

He is described as being in his mid-20s, five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build.

Police said he was wearing a green hoodie and what appeared to be a black Blue Jays baseball cap.