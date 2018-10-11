Featured
Police release sketch of suspect after attempted child abduction
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:24PM CST
The Cross Lake RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man tried to abduct a nine-year-old girl on Sept. 12.
According to RCMP around 8 p.m. the girl was walking home from a playground in the Natamik area when she saw a black pickup truck with a man in the driver’s seat.
Police said when the girl walked by the truck the man knocked on the window and offered to give her a chocolate bar. He then reportedly attempted to pull the child by the arm into the vehicle, but she managed to get away.
The 9-year-old ran to a family friend’s house nearby for help.
The RCMP have released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as being in his 50s, with wrinkled skin, a large nose, dark black eyes and shoulder length hair. He was wearing a black sweater without a hood, jeans, and shoes with orange bottoms. Police said he has white discolouration on his hands and fingers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).