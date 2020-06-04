WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking the public for any information that could help find Eduardo Balaquit.

The renewed called for information comes on the second anniversary of the Winnipeg's man disappearance.

Balaquit went missing on June 4, 2018.

The homicide unit is investigating the case, and believes Balaquit was a victim of a crime when he arrived for work at a business in the 300 block of Keewatin Street around 6 p.m.

Investigators are also looking for information about a blue 2010-2015 Ford Escape SE, as police believe it was involved in Balaquit's disappearance.

Police said the vehicle was in the area of Balaquit's work when he disappeared and travelled to the Arborg, Man. area soon after.

Investigators are reminding people living in rural areas between Winnipeg and Arborg to be aware of any unusual items, as they could relevant to the case.

“We highlight this case once again because we know someone, somewhere knows more about what happened to Eduardo. We’ve taken important steps forward with this investigation, but we appeal to the community to help us close this case for Eduardo’s family – for the community. We need your help.” said Sgt. Wade McDonald of the homicide unit.

“Eduardo was an extremely hard worker and a family man. His family is desperately searching for answers. His family wants and deserves answers – as does our entire community."

Balaquit was 59-years-old when he disappeared, and is around five foot four and weighs around 155 pounds.

His family is also pleading with the public to provide any information they may have.

“It’s been a long and difficult two years. Our only wish is for our dad to walk through our doors and finally say, ‘I’m home.’ It’s never too late to do the right thing, if you have any information, please help us bring him home,” a statement from the family said.

If anyone has information, they are asking to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.