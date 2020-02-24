WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is working with members of Manitoba Conservation after reports that several coyotes were seen near a school in the city.

Around 10:53 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Concordia Avenue, near Kildonan East Collegiate School.

Police said several coyotes were seen in the area.

While police and conservation officers are assessing the situation, police said coyote sightings in Winnipeg are not rare and it’s believed there may be a few packs within the city.