Police respond to homicide on McGee Street
Winnipeg police are still on the scene investigating an incident that took place in the 700 block of McGee Street on March 3.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 5:38AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 9:18AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide that took place in the 700 block of McGee Street on Sunday evening.
Police confirmed that there was also a shooting involving an officer following the incident.
Officers were called to the scene at around 9 p.m.
At 11:30 a.m., Winnipeg police will be releasing more information on the homicide, as well as the officer-involved shooting.