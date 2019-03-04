Featured
Police respond to incident on McGee Street
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 5:38AM CST
Winnipeg police are still on the scene investigating an incident that took place in the 700 block of McGee Street on Sunday evening.
A man who lives in the area told CTV News he came home from work at about 7 p.m. Sunday to find a house surrounded by several police vehicles and taped off.
Police haven’t confirmed what happened at the home in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood, but said crews are investigating.