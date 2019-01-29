

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





A large number of police officers were outside of a building in downtown Winnipeg Monday night for what Winnipeg Police Service called an "ongoing serious incident".

Police did not give many details but officers, some with long guns, were present for several hours outside of a building in the first 100-block of Colony Street.

Police tape blocked Colony Street between Broadway and York Avenue and residents in that area were barred from walking to their cars or apartments for what CTV News was told were safety reasons.

There was no word Monday night on when the street would be reopened.