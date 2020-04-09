Police respond to “serious incident” in St. John’s neighbourhood
CTV News Winnipeg Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 8:26AM CST
Winnipeg police continue to investigate a "serious incident" on Anderson Avenue Thursday morning. (CTV News Photo/Kenneth Gabel)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police are currently on scene at a “serious incident” in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
According to police, officers arrived on scene at 4:38 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police vehicles and officers remain on scene, while police tape is up in front of a home.
Officers are expected to release more information later today.
This is a developing story. More to come.