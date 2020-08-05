WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers were kept busy over the long weekend, responding to several calls ranging from stabbings to a shooting.

The first incident took place on July 31, when police were called to the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was unconscious and suffering from a stab wound in his neck.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable. Police continue to investigate.

Then, around 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 2, police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1000 block of Henderson Highway.

Officers said a person's vehicle had been shot at. Police were able to find a suspect in the area, but they ran away.

The suspect was arrested after a short chase and a Taser was used during the arrest.

Police found the gun at a home in the area.

Winnipeg’s Christopher Daniel Musqua, 30, has been charged with several firearm, assault and drug-related offences.

Musqua was released through a release order. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

The following day, police went to the 500 block of Elgin Avenue for reports of a stabbing. One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Amanda Elizabeth Shaw, 33, from Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon. The charges against her have not been proven in court.

The final incident took place on Aug. 4, when a man was found in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue suffering from a stab wound in his upper chest.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and was upgraded to stable later on.

Police said no arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.