

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has a new way of cracking down on distracted driving.

On Thursday, as part of a new pilot project, officers boarded Winnipeg Transit buses to have a better vantage point to catch distracted drivers.

"We are actually on board transit buses and we're using some unconventional means to locate and speak with distracted drivers,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Pollock of the Winnipeg police traffic division.

When officers spotted a driver preoccupied with something other than the road, they would send the information to a nearby officer.

Over just the morning alone, there were several tickets issued.

"Given the response from the officers that are doing the enforcement, as well as our partners at Winnipeg Transit, we will examine it, and decide if it's something that's ongoing,” said Pollock.

Winnipeg Transit says this project is about more than just ticketing distracted drivers.

"It helps to have that security presence on the bus, it helps to deter undesirable behaviour," said acting manager of operations for Winnipeg Transit, Randy Tonnellier.

Last year, Winnipeg police issued 7,800 tickets for distracted driving.

Police say Thursday’s project was just another way to help ensure members of public are safe.

"I can guarantee that not a single ticket was given out that wasn't also met with an educational component on the dangers of distracted driving,” said Pollock.