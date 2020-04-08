WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service said a civilian employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The information was released during a news conference Wednesday afternoon from Police Chief Danny Smyth.

Smyth confirmed the employee worked in the communications department as a 911 call taker, and last worked on April 1. The employee sought treatment on April 4.

Four other employees who worked with the impacted employee have been sent home to self-isolate as a precaution. None of the four are showing symptoms.

Smyth says approximately 200 employees of the police service have been doing various self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms since the pandemic started, with many of those returning from travel.

“We don’t know the source or how our employee contracted (the virus), of course, that will end up being an investigation with some contact screening by Public Health,” he said.

Smyth says new screening precautions have been implemented for all employees, including measures to check employees’ temperatures when they start their shifts.

“We intend on expanding that screening to other areas of the service, particularly here in headquarters,” he said.

Additional staff have been called in to deal with the work shortage.