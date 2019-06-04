Featured
Police say cyclist killed on Higgins was woman in her 50s
Winnipeg police close a portion of Higgins Ave. on Tuesday, June 4. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 1:48PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:24AM CST
A cyclist is dead following a motor vehicle collision near the Higgins Avenue and King Street intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m., and when they arrived they found the cyclist dead.
Police said the cyclist was a woman in her fifties.
Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street was closed, has since reopened.
Police said on Wednesday they won't be releasing any other information right now.