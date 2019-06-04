

CTV Winnipeg





A cyclist is dead following a motor vehicle collision near the Higgins Avenue and King Street intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m., and when they arrived they found the cyclist dead.

Police said the cyclist was a woman in her fifties.

Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street was closed, has since reopened.

Police said on Wednesday they won't be releasing any other information right now.