UPDATE: Winnipeg police said the 18-year-old has been safely located.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing teen last seen Thursday morning and have asked for help to find him.

Pierse Munroe, 18, was last seen in the St. Vital area at around 8 a.m.

Police said he is five-foot-ten, has a slim build and short dark brown hair, and was wearing a light grey jacket and black pants when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on where Munroe may be is asked to call investigators with the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.