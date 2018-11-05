A business in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, as well as the surrounding area, was evacuated on Monday after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The area was evacuated due to what the Winnipeg Police Service called an abundance of caution.

Officers from the bomb squad were on scene at 11:15 a.m.

At 9 p.m., nearly 10 hours later, police removed the package with a robot. The package was detonated inside a sand-bag structure.

On Tuesday officers said the bomb unit had examined the package and it was not an explosive device.

Fools and Horses Coffee Company co-owner, Kendra Magnus-Johnston said she was in the middle of a late-night meeting when she was evacuated. She said an incident like this is very unusual.

“We certainly had some issues in the last couple months with safety in the area,” said Magnus-Johnston. “But, it's a little bit alarming that you would have to leave your business in a one-block radius,”

The evacuation has since been lifted. Roads and businesses in the immediate area have since re-opened.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).