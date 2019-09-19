UPDATE: Winnipeg police say they investigated and there’s no longer a threat in the William Whyte and surrounding North End areas.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service is asking those in the William Whyte and surrounding North End areas to stay indoors due to a “potential threat.”

Officers said some schools have been put in a hold and secure including: William Whyte School, Niji Mahkwa School, St. Aiden’s Christian School, Children of the Earth School, Strathcona School, Splash Child Care and Makoonsag Intergenerational Children’s Centre.

Officers say they got a phone call about a vague threat and out of precaution people shouldn’t open their doors to people they don’t know.