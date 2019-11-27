WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old last seen on Sunday.

Justine McPherson was last seen on Sunday afternoon in the Sargent Park area. She is described as five foot six, with an average build, long straight red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather coat, a burgundy shirt, black track pants and a red and black runner on he left foot. Her right foot is in a cast.

Police said McPherson is deaf and non-verbal.

Anyone with information on McPherson’s whereabouts should contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.