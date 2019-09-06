Winnipeg police are searching for three suspects following a crash that sent one person to hospital during the Friday morning rush hour.

Officers said the intersection of Grant Avenue and Stafford Street was forced to close following a “serious” two-car collision around 7 a.m.

Officers said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Const. Rob Carver said the victim was the only person in the vehicle, which was stopped when it was rear-ended, causing “significant damage” to both vehicles.

Police confirmed three people in the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle they were in may have been stolen, said Const. Carver.

Police are on scene investigating. The intersection is expected to stay closed until late afternoon. Drivers are asked to use a different route.

Three-car crash on Redwood Avenue

Police also released details regarding a separate crash at Redwood Avenue and Main Street on Thursday night.

They said three vehicles were involved and one person was taken to hospital.

Officers didn’t give any other details at this time.