

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are continuing their investigation into a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Sage Creek Tuesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bishop Grandin and Lagimodière Boulevards where a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the cyclist, a 61-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.



READ MORE: Bike advocacy group hopes answers into fatal collision involving cyclist prevent future tragedy

In addition to any witnesses, officers are also hoping to speak with a female cyclist who may have been at the intersection at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.