Featured
Police search for female cyclist who may have witnessed fatal crash in Sage Creek
Police said the cyclist, a 61-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 10:29AM CST
Winnipeg police are continuing their investigation into a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Sage Creek Tuesday night.
Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Bishop Grandin and Lagimodière Boulevards where a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.
Police said the cyclist, a 61-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
READ MORE: Bike advocacy group hopes answers into fatal collision involving cyclist prevent future tragedy
In addition to any witnesses, officers are also hoping to speak with a female cyclist who may have been at the intersection at the time of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.