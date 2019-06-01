

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angel Stevenson was last seen around East Kildonan on Thursday, May 30, around 6:30 p.m.

She is described as four-foot-nine with an average build and black hair just past her shoulders.

Angel was last seen wearing a black tank top, a black hoodie, ripped jeans and pink runners.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6250.