Police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Source: Winnipeg Police Service
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:29AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.
Angel Stevenson was last seen around East Kildonan on Thursday, May 30, around 6:30 p.m.
She is described as four-foot-nine with an average build and black hair just past her shoulders.
Angel was last seen wearing a black tank top, a black hoodie, ripped jeans and pink runners.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6250.