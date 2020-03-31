WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday, March 27, in the Unicity area of Winnipeg.

Lailani Currie is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, with a slim build and blond, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a grey/black sweatshirt and sweatpants, black shoes and was carrying a black shopping bag.

The WPS is concerned about Currie’s well-being and is asking anyone with information abou where she could be to call 204-986-6250.