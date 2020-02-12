WINNIPEG -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing in the North End.

Kingsley Greyeyes was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 9, in the North End area of Winnipeg, Police said.

He is described as five foot six, weighing about 115 pounds with a small build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an FXR jacket with white on the top and black on the bottom. He was wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes, and grey and orange Nike shoes.

Police say they are concerned for Greyeyes' wellbeing and are asking anyone who may know where he is to call the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.