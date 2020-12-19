WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

William Sinclair, 36, was last seen Thursday in the Fort Rouge-Riverview area.

Police said Sinclair is described as six-foot-one with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater, black pants and a blue face mask.

Police are concerned for Sinclair’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.