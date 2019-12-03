WINNIPEG -- Police are turning to the public for help in trying to locate a missing man.

Shane Kowerko, 34, was last seen on Nov. 13, in the West Kildonan area.

He is described as being six feet tall and has a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police aren’t sure if his hair has changed and if he is clean-shaven or not.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream coloured hoodie, black shoes, and a blue and white toque.

Police said in a release it is concerned for Kowerko’s well-being.

If anyone has information on where he is, they are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.