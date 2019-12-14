WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are searching for a 26-year-old woman along with her 1-year-old son who went missing from the North End Thursday.

Police said Jamie Lathlin and her son were last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 12, in the North End area.

She is described as five foot five, weighing about 162 pounds, with long red/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police said they are concerned for Lathlin and her son’s wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the missing persons unit at 204.986.6250.