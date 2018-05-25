

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a 30-year-old missing woman, Cheryl Ross.

She was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, May 20 in Winnipeg.

Ross is described as being 5’7 with brown long hair usually in a ponytail, brown eyes and weighing 120lbs. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Police are concerned with her well being and anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.