Police search for missing woman
Police are concerned for Cheryl Ross' well-being who went missing on Sunday, May 20. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 2:46PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a 30-year-old missing woman, Cheryl Ross.
She was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, May 20 in Winnipeg.
Ross is described as being 5’7 with brown long hair usually in a ponytail, brown eyes and weighing 120lbs. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.
Police are concerned with her well being and anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.