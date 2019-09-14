Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect in connection to an attempted armed robbery on August 26.

Police said around 7:50 a.m. a 39-year-old man was walking in the 500 block of Portage Avenue when someone came up behind him and tried to steal his wallet.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and ran towards the victim in a threatening manner. The victim was pushed up against a wall, and the suspect eventually ran away.

No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.

Police said the suspect is described as a male in his 20s, about five feet ten inches tall, with a skinny build and black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.