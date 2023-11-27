Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
The incident unfolded Sunday morning in the 100 block of Langside Street. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene – a man and a woman – and three people were taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police confirmed Monday that two of the other victims have since died – a man and a woman. Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said the man died shortly after arriving to hospital while the woman died Sunday evening.
A 55-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.
Police released the identity of the four people killed in the shooting. They include sisters Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34, and Stephanie Amanda Beardy 33, as well as 29-year-old Melelek Leseri Lesikel and 41-year-old Dylan Maxwell Lavallee.
"Lake St. Martin has lost two members of their community. They are mourning the loss of sisters Crystal and Stephanie. We've reached out to the family and leadership to offer community support," said McKinnon.
She added officers have also been able to get in contact with the Lesikel's family in Kenya and the United States, as well as Lavallee's family in Winnipeg.
Police said the homicide unit continues to investigate.
WPS Chief Danny Smyth said police will do everything they can to figure out why this happened and who was involved.
"We know homicides investigations that have multiple victims cause great concern and cause fear in the community. Our members will focus on identifying and apprehending the suspect responsible for the crime," said Smyth.
While he noted he understands why people would be concerned, he wanted to remind the public that most people in Winnipeg live in communities that don't deal with violent crime.
"There are some neighbourhoods in our city that require additional help and right now, I think, West Broadway is one of those neighbourhoods right now, or at least part of West Broadway needs a little attention,” he said.
Smyth said there will be a police presence in the Langside area for most of the week.
"This is a dangerous offender in my view, and we must do everything that we can to identify that person and take them into custody."
He confirmed that all victims and the building where the shooting happened were all previously known to police.
Both Smyth and McKinnon said police are looking for any tips from the public, such as video surveillance or other information.
"Historically, we know that tips and information from the public have helped us identify suspects and solve crimes," said Smyth.
- With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm
Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
BREAKING Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, and free more hostages and prisoners
Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their ceasefire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said, bringing the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
What is the grocery code of conduct, and will it help to lower the cost of food?
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
B.C. in court against pharma companies in bid to certify opioid class-action lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a court hearing today in Vancouver represents a “new step” in the battle against opioid makers and marketers as the province seeks to certify a class action on behalf of other Canadian governments.
Montreal police investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at Jewish centre
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary object was allegedly thrown against the door of a Jewish community centre early Monday morning, hours after two federal MPs attended a meeting inside the building.
Regina
-
After predicting a surplus, Sask. now forecasts a $251M deficit
After predicting a surplus of $736 million, the Saskatchewan government is now forecasting a deficit of $250.5 million in its mid-year financial report released on Monday.
-
Sask. MLA apologizes for liking Instagram post linked to controversial chant
Jennifer Bowes, the NDP MLA for Saskatoon University, issued an apology after liking a social media post which included the chant “From the river to the sea.”
-
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Yorkton
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Yorkton Saturday morning, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
'End hallway nursing': Sask. RNs rally against overcrowding, staff shortages
About 100 Saskatchewan nurses and supporters rallied outside an overcrowded Saskatoon hospital on Monday, calling for change.
-
Sask. flu cases surge as COVID-19 trend remains 'elevated'
According to Saskatchewan's latest respiratory illness surveillance report, flu season has descended on the province, with a dramatic spike in confirmed cases.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
President of northern Ont. med school is leaving
The head of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is stepping down in June.
Edmonton
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Manufacturer's bankruptcy stalls repairs to Edmonton's electric bus fleet
Myriad problems have forced the Edmonton Transit System to hit the brakes on using its relatively new electric bus fleet.
Toronto
-
Province takes over Gardiner Expressway, DVP for control over Ontario Place in new deal with Toronto
The Doug Ford government will take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto, potentially saving the city billions of dollars.
-
Ontario is seeing its highest levels of COVID-19 this year. What does that mean?
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Ontario as measured by wastewater data is now at its highest point in more than a year.
-
4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm
Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.
Calgary
-
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Danielle Smith's Alberta sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at Jewish centre
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary object was allegedly thrown against the door of a Jewish community centre early Monday morning, hours after two federal MPs attended a meeting inside the building.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
25,000 Quebec professional workers adopt strike mandate
Some 25,000 Quebec government professionals are now taking their turn to adopt a strike mandate to be called at the appropriate time.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa left 'out in the cold' after historic Toronto highway upload
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is hoping that a historic deal by the city of Toronto and the Doug Ford government to 'upload' the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway into the province's hands will mean similar financial help for the city of Ottawa and other municipalities.
-
Workers begin cutting down trees in Hunt Club Road forest
The Ottawa Airport Authority has started removing trees in a section of forest along Hunt Club Road.
-
Coroner's inquest begins into 2018 death of woman at the Ottawa Hospital
A coroner's inquest is underway into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at the Ottawa Hospital in 2018.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
-
Weather warnings in effect as fall storm moves through the Maritimes
It will be a messy evening across the Maritimes on Monday. A large area of low pressure and associated weather fronts continues to bring a mix of snow and rain, along with high and gusty winds.
-
'Alex J. Walling was a true character': Longtime Halifax sportscaster dies
Halifax sportscaster Alex J. Walling has died.
Kitchener
-
Police release images of Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery involving axes, gun
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
Demolition set to begin this month at old Fergus hospital
More than three years after Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus opened the doors to its new location, details have finally been released about the demolition of the old one.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. Place to be renamed Christine Sinclair Place for soccer star's final match
B.C. Place Stadium is being renamed 'Christine Sinclair Place' for one night only, in honour of the Canada captain's final international outing
-
Police watchdog called in after man seriously injured in fall from Granville Street Bridge
A man was seriously injured after falling from Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke man who claimed stranger attacked his dog charged with mischief, causing suffering to animal
Mounties say a 32-year-old man from Sooke, B.C., has been charged after he falsely reported that a stranger attacked his dog with a blunt weapon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
Saanich police seek masked man after convenience store robbery
Police in Saanich are searching for a suspect after a 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed Friday evening.