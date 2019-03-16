Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2019.

It happened near the corner of Selkirk Ave. and Salter St.

Const. Rob Carver said paramedics and police responded to the report of a man assaulted with serious injuries around 2:40 a.m.

The victim is in late 30s. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Carver said the man had upper body injuries and the nature of the injuries suggests a weapon was used, but it was too early to provide any more details.

Salter St. between Stella Ave. and Selkirk was blocked to traffic for hours Saturday.

At 3:30 p.m. Winnipeg Transit tweeted a detour for the area had ended.

Several businesses in the area closed temporarily while police investigated.

Members of the forensics unit were observed looking at evidence near a bus shelter on Salter.

Evidence markers had been placed by what appeared to be blood in the middle of the intersection at Selkirk and Salter.

Carver said he couldn’t comment on whether any suspects have been identified.

He said so far the investigation is not pointing to a random attack and it’s too soon to say if meth played a role.

Investigators believe a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and may be able to provide critical information.

“We believe the assault would have started and taken place near the intersection of Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue. The victim after being was assaulted was able to make his way south to Stella, where he collapsed,” Carver said.

“People called because he was in desperate need of attention.”

Carver said the victim has had some contact with police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.