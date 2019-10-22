WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have asked for help to find a teen they said has been missing for more than a week.

Kailene Fiddler, 17, was last seen in St. Boniface on Oct. 14.

Police described her as being five foot four and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a grey sweater and grey sweatpants when she went missing, police said.

Officers are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about where Fiddler may be is asked to contact investigators with the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.