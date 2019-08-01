

The Mounties are looking for an 18-year-old woman from The Pas, Man., they said was last seen July 18 walking down Cathedral Avenue in the community.

The woman, Kendra Ballantyne, was reported missing on July 26, RCMP said, and it’s possible she may be in Winnipeg.

Ballantyne is described as being five feet tall, 135 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing black sweats, a black shirt and shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6200 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.