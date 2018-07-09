Featured
Police searching for man last seen Downtown.
Dylan Frost was last seen Downtown on July 1. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 7:50AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a missing 24-year-old man.
Dylan Frost was last seen Downtown on July 1.
Frost is described as 6’2 and 160 pounds.
The WPS is concerned about Frost’s well-being. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.