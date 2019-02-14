Featured
Police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen in the North End
Cynthia Forster (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:27AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of an 18-year-old girl who was last seen in the city’s North End.
Cynthia Forster has been missing since Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
She is described as five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with long brown hair that has red in it.
Police are asking the public for help in finding Forster. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.