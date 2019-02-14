

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of an 18-year-old girl who was last seen in the city’s North End.

Cynthia Forster has been missing since Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

She is described as five-foot-eight, 180 pounds, with long brown hair that has red in it.

Police are asking the public for help in finding Forster. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.