Police searching for missing 22-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.

On Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned for the well-being of 22-year-old Zeyad Shammo.

He was last seen Monday at around 6:20 p.m.

Shammo is 5’8 tall, 185 lbs, and has a medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes, and a beard.

Police said he was driving a black 2018 Honda Civic Touring with the Manitoba licence plate LLN 113.

Those with information are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.