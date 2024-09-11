WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police searching for missing 22-year-old man

    Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Zeyad Shammo. (Supplied) Police are concerned for the wellbeing of Zeyad Shammo. (Supplied)
    Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.

    On Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Police Service said it is concerned for the well-being of 22-year-old Zeyad Shammo.

    He was last seen Monday at around 6:20 p.m.

    Shammo is 5’8 tall, 185 lbs, and has a medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes, and a beard.

     

    Police said he was driving a black 2018 Honda Civic Touring with the Manitoba licence plate LLN 113.

    Those with information are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

