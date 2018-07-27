Featured
Police searching for missing 24-year-old man
Nathan Mowchun. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 6:56AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.
Nathan Mowchun was last seen in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area in the evening of July 18.
He is described as 5’11” with a thin build. Mowchun was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and taupe pants.
The police are concerned about his well-being. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asking to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.