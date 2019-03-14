Featured
Police searching for missing 25-year-old last seen in River Park South area
James Luna was last seen in Winnipeg’s River Park South area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 4:06PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a 25-year-old man missing since early in the morning on Tuesday.
James Luna was last seen in Winnipeg’s River Park South area.
He is described as five-foot-five, with an average build, short black hair and a short black beard.
Police said Luna is driving a 2014 black four-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the licence JBJ 172.
Police are concerned about his well-being and asking anyone with information about his location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.