Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a 25-year-old man missing since early in the morning on Tuesday.

James Luna was last seen in Winnipeg’s River Park South area.

He is described as five-foot-five, with an average build, short black hair and a short black beard.

Police said Luna is driving a 2014 black four-door Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with the licence JBJ 172.

Police are concerned about his well-being and asking anyone with information about his location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.